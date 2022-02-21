Tensions in Shivamogga over murder of Bajrang Dal Activist Harsha

Insight Bureau: Tension gripped Karnataka’s Shivamogga district on Monday after a 23-year-old Bajrang Dal activist was stabbed to death. The deceased has been identified as Harsha (24).

Harsha was allegedly stabbed to death by unknown assailants on Sunday night at the Ravi Varma lane in Bharathi Colony, police said.

Harsha was a tailor by profession and according to his family members, he was getting threat calls. Several organizations staged a protest in front of the mortuary at McGann Hospital, where he passed away, demanding immediate arrest of culprits involved in the murder.

Following the murder, right-wing groups gathered at the Hospital and started to protest. At least four vehicles were burnt down by some miscreants and the police had to resort to lathi-charge. Section 144 was imposed in the district.

Karnataka Home Minister Araga Jnanendra said that the matter was not related to the ongoing hijab row in the State.

Security has been tightened in the city. A special team has been formed to investigate the murder and rapid action force personnel are being deployed.

The administration clamped prohibitory orders and announced holiday for schools and colleges in the city for two days.