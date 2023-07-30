At least 40 killed, 200 injured in suicide blast targeting JUI-F workers’ convention in Pakistan

Peshawar: At least 40 people, including a Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) local leader, were killed in a suicide blast that took place on Sunday at the workers’ convention in Bajaur’s Khar, Geo News reported.

Caretaker Information Minister Feroze Jamal Shah Kakakhel told Geo News that more than 200 people have been injured during the blast that took place during the speech of a JUI-F leader.

The district emergency officer shared that the injured are also being shifted to Timergara and Peshawar.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Inspector General of Police (IGP) Akhtar Hayat Khan confirmed said that the initial investigation revealed that it was a suicide attack.

He added that the investigation teams are collecting evidence from the site of the blast.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister’s Office said that PM Shehbaz has issued directives to investigate the incident and identify those who are responsible, Geo News reported.

IG Frontier Corps (FC) Major General Noor Wali Khan has reached Bajaur to supervise the situation. Meanwhile, CMH Peshawar has been put on an alert and a rescue operation by the security forces and other law enforcement agencies is underway.

JUI-F Khyber Pakhtunkhwa spokesperson Abdul Jalil Khan told Geo News, that the explosion took place at around 4pm as Maulana Laeeq was addressing the convention.

The provincial spokesperson said that JUI-F MNA Maulana Jamaluddin and Senator Abdul Rasheed were also present during the convention.