Assembly Election Dates for Himachal Pradesh Announced; Check Details

TNI Bureau: The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Friday announced the dates for polling in Himachal Pradesh.

🔹The Assembly elections in Himachal Pradesh will be held in a single phase on November 12.

🔹The last date to file the nomination is October 25 while counting of votes will be done on December 8.

🔹Over 55 lakh eligible voters will exercise their franchise in the coming Himachal Pradesh assembly elections.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

🔹As many as 1.86 lakh new voters have been registered while 1.22 lakh voters are in the age group of aged 80-plus.

🔹There will be 7,881 total polling stations, including 142 totally managed by women and 37 by persons with disabilities.

🔹With the schedule announcement, Model Code of Conduct comes into effect.

The Election Commission did not announce the dates for the Gujarat Assembly elections today and said that the schedule will be announced later.

The term of the 14th Gujarat Assembly will end on February 18 next year, while the tenure of Himachal Pradesh Legislative Assembly is scheduled to end on January 8, 2023.