Odisha bracing for More Low Pressure Rains

TNI Bureau: Although there has been no information on any Cyclone in October 2022, Odisha may brace for more low pressure rains, as per the latest IMD forecast.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) confirmed that a cyclonic circulation (not Cyclone) may form over the north Andaman Sea and neighbourhood around October 18, 2022.

That may further intensify into a low pressure area by October 20 over southeast and adjoining central parts of Bay of Bengal, triggering heavy rains.

While it’s not possible to predict about its intensification at this juncture, IMD believes that the low pressure may turn into a Depression.