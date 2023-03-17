5T Secy V K Pandian on 2 Day visit to Nabarangpur; Check Full Schedule

As per the direction of the Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, 5T Secretary V.K. Pandian is on a 2-days visit to Nabarangpur district from today.

After his arrival to Nabarangpur, he will pay obeisance of presiding deity of the district Maa Bhandar Gharani.

Later, he will visit the Anwesha Hostel, review infrastructure and interact with the students and teachers.

On the second day of his visit tomorrow, he will pay obeisance of Lord Shiva at Mondadongri, Maa Bidri at Dhodra under Jharigam Block, Podagada Shiva temple and will visit SSD School at Jatabal, Umerkote Indoor Stadium and interact with the women SHGs of Nabarangpur FPO.

During his visit to Nabarangpur today, staffs and students of Jharigam Mahavidyalay submitted a memorandum to V.K. Pandian regarding development of infrastructure in the College. They also requested Pandian to set up +3 college in the the institute.