TNI Morning News Headlines – May 19, 2023

➡️ Orissa High Court scraps merit list of ASO exam conducted by OPSC; orders publication of fresh merit list within two months.

➡️ West Bengal firecracker factory blast accused dies during treatment in Cuttack.

➡️ Odia Woman observe Savitri Brata today. Married women keep fast, pray for husband’s long life and wellbeing.

➡️ Indian Football team starts training in Bhubaneswar for upcoming Intercontinental Cup 2023.

➡️ PM Modi leaves for Japan in first leg of three-nation visit.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

➡️ Supreme Court gets two new Judges. Senior advocate KV Viswanathan, Andhra Pradesh High Court Chief Justice, Justice Prashant Kumar Mishra take oath as a Supreme Court judge.

➡️ Defence production in India crosses Rs 1 Lakh crore for the first time ever.

➡️ Rupee falls 8 paise to 82.70 against US dollar in early trade.