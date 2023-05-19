TNI Morning News Headlines – May 19, 2023

➡️Orissa High Court scraps merit list of ASO exam conducted by OPSC; orders publication of fresh merit list within two months.
➡️West Bengal firecracker factory blast accused dies during treatment in Cuttack.
➡️Odia Woman observe Savitri Brata today. Married women keep fast, pray for husband’s long life and wellbeing.
➡️Indian Football team starts training in Bhubaneswar for upcoming Intercontinental Cup 2023.
➡️PM Modi leaves for Japan in first leg of three-nation visit.
➡️Supreme Court gets two new Judges. Senior advocate KV Viswanathan, Andhra Pradesh High Court Chief Justice, Justice Prashant Kumar Mishra take oath as a Supreme Court judge.
➡️Defence production in India crosses Rs 1 Lakh crore for the first time ever.
➡️Rupee falls 8 paise to 82.70 against US dollar in early trade.
➡️Twitter allows paid users to upload 2-hr long videos.
