Kejriwal gives job letter to brother of Delhi Riots Victim Ankit Sharma

Insight Bureau: Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party chief Arvind Kejriwal has given appointment letter of a govt job in Education Dept to the brother of IB staffer Ankit Sharma. Ankit lost his life during 2020 Delhi riots.

Notably, Kejriwal had given ₹1 Crore ex-gratia to the family last year.