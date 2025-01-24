Arun Sahoo’s Veiled Warning to BJD Leaders

“We lost due to too much arrogance and ego”. It was a candid confession by Nayagarh MLA and BJD stalwart Arun Sahoo, who survived the scare to win a closely-fought battle in 2024. What Arun Sahoo said, remains a fact. Internal conflict and inflated ego played a crucial role in BJD’s poll debacle, not a single person or lone factor.

Some so-called leaders, who struggled win any elections, were given too much importance. They hardly understood political equations and calculations. They misused the funds and resources for their own benefits, putting the party’s prospects in jeopardy. They will continue to hinder the course correction process in the party.