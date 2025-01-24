Farmers continue to protest over Paddy Procurement

Despite all the claims and assurances, the Odisha Government has been unable to control the paddy procurement process, thanks to the obstacles created by some rice millers and middlemen, who continue to rule the roost despite the regime change. Several areas in the states, witnessed protests over mandi relocations and paddy procurement delays.

The issues such as ‘Katni Chhatni’ and FAQ (Fair Average Quality) issues persist although attempts were made to minimise the impact. Farmers have been forced to hit the streets in several districts of Odisha, especially in the Western and Southern parts. Situation is no better in Coastal Odisha too with protests erupting in several areas of Cuttack district.