TNI Morning News Headlines – January 25, 2025

➡️Central deputation period of Odisha cadre IAS officer Roopa Mishra extended for another year beyond Feb 2, 2025.
➡️Suspension period of IPS officer Rajesh Pandit extended for another 60 days.
➡️Odisha grappling with unusual high temperatures this January, mercury reached an unprecedented 33.2 Degrees Celsius in Koraput district.
➡️NGT Prohibits Sand Mining in Mayurbhanj Without Approved District Survey Report (DSR).
➡️J&K: Indian Railways begins the trial run of the first Vande Bharat train from Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Railway Station Katra to Srinagar.
➡️ISRO to launch GSLV-F15 mission — the 100th from Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota on January 29.
➡️Maha Kumbh 2025 breaks records with over 10 crore visitors.
➡️Vote counting for Dehradun municipal election commences today.
➡️Mumbai Police collects Saif Ali Khan’s blood sample and clothes for investigation.
➡️US Supreme Court clears extradition of 26/11 attacks convict Tahawwur Rana to India.
