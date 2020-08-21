Arjuna Award for Dutee Chand; Khel Ratna for Rohit Sharma

TNI Bureau: The prestigious sports awards in India have been announced. Ace sprinter and fastest woman of India, Dutee Chand has been selected for the Arjuna Award along with 26 others.

Cricketer Rohit Sharma, Para-athlete Mariappan Thangavelu, Table Tennis champion Manika Batra, Wrestler Vinesh Phogat & Hockey player Rani will get the Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna Award.

Among others, Cricketers Ishant Sharma & Deepti Sharma, Shooter Manu Bhaker and Archer Atanu Das have been chosen for the Arjuna Award.

8 Coaches have been selected to get the Dronacharya Award in Lifetime category. In regular category, 5 Coaches will get this award.

15 Sportspersons will receive the Dhyan Chand Award while 8 Sportspersons will get the Tenzing Norgay National Adventure Awards.

Punjab University, Chandigarh has been chosen for the Maulana Abul Azad Trophy.



