Bhubaneswar reports 300+ Covid-19 cases for 3rd consecutive day

TNI Bureau: Β Bhubaneswar reported single-day spike of 324 COVID-19 cases, spread across the city, in the last 24 hours, taking the number of confirmed cases in the Capital City to 6720.

Bhubaneswar has recorded 300+ Covid-19 cases for the third consecutive day. On August 19, the City had reported 370 cases followed by 319 on August 20 and 324 today.

πŸ‘‰ Out of the 324 new cases, 173 cases have been reported from quarantine while 151 are local contact cases.

πŸ‘‰ 9cases from Raj Mahal Square, MLA Quarters and 8 cases from Niladri Vihar have been test positive for Β COVID-19.

πŸ‘‰ 7 employees of a Private Hospital, 8 traffic staff, 6 Health Department Staff and 5 Central Government Staff were tested positive for COVID-19.

πŸ‘‰ As many as 108 Covid-19 patients have recovered from the disease in the capital city in the last 24 hours.

Bhubaneswar Corona Updates (August 21):

πŸ‘‰ Total +Ve Cases – 6720

πŸ‘‰ Recovered Cases –4061

πŸ‘‰ Deceased – 33

πŸ‘‰ Active Cases –2618