Bhubaneswar reports 300+ Covid-19 cases for 3rd consecutive day

By Sagarika Satapathy
152

TNI Bureau:  Bhubaneswar reported single-day spike of 324 COVID-19 cases, spread across the city, in the last 24 hours, taking the number of confirmed cases in the Capital City to 6720.

Bhubaneswar has recorded 300+ Covid-19 cases for the third consecutive day. On August 19, the City had reported 370 cases followed by 319 on August 20 and 324 today.

👉 Out of the 324 new cases, 173 cases have been reported from quarantine while 151 are local contact cases.

👉 9cases from Raj Mahal Square, MLA Quarters and 8 cases from Niladri Vihar have been test positive for  COVID-19.

👉 7 employees of a Private Hospital, 8 traffic staff, 6 Health Department Staff and 5 Central Government Staff were tested positive for COVID-19.

👉 As many as 108 Covid-19 patients have recovered from the disease in the capital city in the last 24 hours.

Bhubaneswar Corona Updates (August 21):

Related Posts

Arjuna Award for Dutee Chand; Khel Ratna for Rohit Sharma

Odisha reports 2698 New Covid-19 Cases; 475 from Khordha

👉 Total +Ve Cases – 6720

👉 Recovered Cases –4061

👉 Deceased – 33

👉 Active Cases –2618

Sagarika Satapathy 349 posts 0 comments
You might also like More from author

Comments are closed.

error: Content is protected !!