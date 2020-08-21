Bhubaneswar reports 300+ Covid-19 cases for 3rd consecutive day

TNI Bureau: Bhubaneswar reported single-day spike of 324 COVID-19 cases, spread across the city, in the last 24 hours, taking the number of confirmed cases in the Capital City to 6720.

Bhubaneswar has recorded 300+ Covid-19 cases for the third consecutive day. On August 19, the City had reported 370 cases followed by 319 on August 20 and 324 today.

👉 Out of the 324 new cases, 173 cases have been reported from quarantine while 151 are local contact cases.

👉 9cases from Raj Mahal Square, MLA Quarters and 8 cases from Niladri Vihar have been test positive for COVID-19.

👉 7 employees of a Private Hospital, 8 traffic staff, 6 Health Department Staff and 5 Central Government Staff were tested positive for COVID-19.

👉 As many as 108 Covid-19 patients have recovered from the disease in the capital city in the last 24 hours.

Bhubaneswar Corona Updates (August 21):

👉 Total +Ve Cases – 6720

👉 Recovered Cases –4061

👉 Deceased – 33

👉 Active Cases –2618