Meet “Bank Madam” Salami Shashankar from Koraput District

TNI Bureau: On World Humanitarian Day on August 19, the United Nations Population Fund (UNPFA) celebrated the occasion by paying tributes to some Real Life Heroes across the globe. And, Salami Shashankar from Maoist infested Koraput District, was one of them.

27-year-old Salami Shashankar hails from Toyaput in Laxmipur block of Koraput district. After graduation, she joined the UNFPA-supported ‘Mission Uday’ as a volunteer.

Salami Shashankar has been assisting in spreading awareness of government schemes for the poor and emerged as the voice of poor tribals.

With a Laptop and Internet, Salami enhanced her knowledge and skills through ‘Mission Uday’. In December 2019, she was hired as a contractual staff member by the Odisha Livelihoods Mission. She worked with a Self Help Group (SHG). In March 2020, Salami started working with the State Bank of India as an outsourced employee at their Laxmipur Branch.

Her assignment was to reach out to people across 20 remote tribal hamlets around her native village. After the COVID-19 outbreak, Salami Shashankar has been reaching out to people in inaccessible areas on a two-wheeler, to provide banking services at their doorsteps.

The villagers call Salami Shashankar “Bank Madam’ while she carries her Laptop, withdrawal slips, deposit slips, stamp pad, biometric device, cash and all other equipment to make things easier for them. Over 1,000 customers have been benefited from her service so far.