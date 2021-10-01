TNI Morning News Headlines – October 1, 2021

Odisha News

➡️ Odisha reports 477 COVID-19 cases on Friday including 278 quarantine and 199 local contact cases.

➡️ Khordha reports 200 fresh Covid cases followed by Cuttack (62).

➡️ Odisha reports single-day spike of 4 new COVID-19 deaths in the last 24 hours including Cuttack (1), Jagatsinghpur (1), Mayurbhanj (1) and Nayagarh (1). With this, the Covid-19 death toll in Odisha has gone up to 8,198.

➡️ As many as 65,459 samples were tested yesterday in Odisha.

➡️ Offline Plus II Examinations in Odisha begins from today, over 13,000 students to appear CHSE.

➡️ Miscreants attacked journalist Satyasundar Bhanja working with Odia daily ‘Samay’ with sharp weapon during morning walk; snatched his mobile phone in Bhubaneswar.

➡️ Balasore: Jalaka River breaches danger mark near Mathani; present water-level is 5.98 mts against the danger mark of 5.50 mts.

➡️ Bodies of two youths recovered from a field near Lift Irrigation office on Padmapur road in Gunupur

India News

➡️ India reports 26,727 new COVID-19 cases, 28,246 recoveries and 277 deaths in the last 24 hours.

➡️ Total active cases stands at 2,75,224, 3,30,43,144 cured cases & 4,48,339 deaths. Total cases stands at 3,37,66,707.

➡️ India has administered 89,02,08,007 vaccinations till 9.30 pm today, 64,40,451 in the last 24 hrs.

➡️ More than 84.70 crore vaccine doses provided to States & UTs so far, and over 42.83 lakh doses (42,83,200) are in the pipeline. Over 4.75 crore balance and unutilized vaccine doses are still available with the States & UTs.

➡️ A total of 57,04,77,338 samples tested up September 30, 2021. Of these, 15,20,899 samples were tested yesterday: ICMR.

➡️ Kerala reports 15,914 cases and 122 deaths yesterday.

➡️ Work on developing Dengue vaccines underway: ICMR.Work on developing Dengue vaccines underway

➡️ J&K: One unidentified terrorist neutralized. The operation is underway at the Rakhama area of Shopian.

➡️ Delhi Government allows reopening of religious places in national capital for devotees from Friday with strict adherence to Covid guidelines.

➡️ PM Narendra Modi to launch Swachh Bharat Mission-Urban 2.0 and AMRUT 2.0 today.

➡️ Sensex slumps 413.21 pts to 58,713.15 in opening session; Nifty tumbles 110.95 pts to 17,507.20.

➡️ Goods and Services Tax (GST) collection in September at over Rs 1.17 lakh crore: Finance Ministry.

➡️ Chennai Super Kings beat Sunrisers Hyderabad by six wickets, enter IPL play-offs.

World News

➡️ North Korea Test-Fires new anti-aircraft Missile.

➡️ Global coronavirus cases tops 233.7 Million, death toll surge to more than 4.78 Million.

➡️ EU, Australia trade talks postponed amid submarines row.

➡️ Prominent Rohingya leader shot dead in Bangladesh refugee camp.