Arif Mohammad Khan to deliver HBM Lecture in Bhubaneswar

TNI Bureau: Kerala Governor Arif Mohammad Khan will deliver the Harishchandra Baxipatra Memorial Lectute at the Jayadev Bhavan, Bhubaneswar today at 6 PM on the occasion of 89th Birthday Celebrations of Late Odisha Minister Harischandra Baxipatra.

Arif Mohammad Khan arrived in Bhubaneswar last evening and stayed at the Raj Bhavan. BJP’s State Vice President and son of Late Harischandra Baxipatra, Bhrugu Baxipatra met him and shared the details on his Social Media page.

While Kerala Governor Arif Mohammad Khan will be the Chief Guest, ‘Sambad’ Editor Soumya Ranjan Patnaik will be the Guest of Honour. Former Odisha Minister Panchanan Kanungo, who is also the President of Harishchandra Smruti Committee, will preside over the function.

