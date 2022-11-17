Arif Mohammad Khan to deliver HBM Lecture in Bhubaneswar
Kerala Governor Arif Mohammad Khan will deliver the Harishchandra Baxipatra Memorial Lectute at the Jayadev Bhavan, Bhubaneswar today.
TNI Bureau: Kerala Governor Arif Mohammad Khan will deliver the Harishchandra Baxipatra Memorial Lectute at the Jayadev Bhavan, Bhubaneswar today at 6 PM on the occasion of 89th Birthday Celebrations of Late Odisha Minister Harischandra Baxipatra.
Arif Mohammad Khan arrived in Bhubaneswar last evening and stayed at the Raj Bhavan. BJP’s State Vice President and son of Late Harischandra Baxipatra, Bhrugu Baxipatra met him and shared the details on his Social Media page.
While Kerala Governor Arif Mohammad Khan will be the Chief Guest, ‘Sambad’ Editor Soumya Ranjan Patnaik will be the Guest of Honour. Former Odisha Minister Panchanan Kanungo, who is also the President of Harishchandra Smruti Committee, will preside over the function.
You are cordially invited to attend the 89th Birth Anniversary Celebration of Late Harishchandra Baxipatra.
Date: 17th November, 2022
Time: 6 PM
Venue: Jayadev Bhavan, Bhubaneswar
Chief Guest: Arif Mohammad Khan (Hon’ble Governor of Kerala)
Facebook Live: https://t.co/KRXSddF1hE pic.twitter.com/3QDSX2jMoE
— Bhrugu Baxipatra (@BhruguBJP) November 16, 2022
Honoured to meet Hon’ble Governor of Kerala, Shri Arif Mohammad Khan at the Raj Bhavan this evening.
It will be a great pleasure to have such a knowledgeable person deliver the Harishchandra Baxipatra Memorial Lecture at Jaydev Bhavan, Bhubaneswar tomorrow at 6 PM. pic.twitter.com/DblUlpx1lz
— Bhrugu Baxipatra (@BhruguBJP) November 16, 2022
Comments are closed.