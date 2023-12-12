Archana Nag walks out of Jail after 14 Months

TNI Bureau: Archana Nag, the prime accused of Odisha’s infamous honey trap and blackmailing case, walked out of Jharpada Jail in Bhubaneswar this morning.

Nag walked out of the jail after 14 months as the Orissa High Court has granted her bails in all three cases registered against her.

Her husband Jagabandhu Chand, another accused of the cases, had come to Jharpada jail to receive her.

While speaking to the media soon after getting out of the jail, Nag said she would not keep mum to injustice but will expose all who are involved in this case.

As the case is sub-judice, I will cooperate in the investigation as directed by the Court, she said.

It is to be noted here that court had last week granted her the bail in the cases filed by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on charges of money laundering. Earlier, the court had granted her bails in two sextortion and blackmailing cases filed against her.

After walking out of the prison, Nag went to her house and later went to the Capital Law College where she is pursuing her law studies.