Archana Nag aims to become Lawyer, to fight her own case

TNI Bureau: Archana Nag, the prime accused in the sensational sextortion and blackmailing casea, now aims to become a lawyer and fight her case herself.

The JMFC court in Bhubaneswar has reportedly permitted Nag to appear her integrated law programme semester exam. Earlier she has sought the court’s permission for the same.

Nag is doing her five-year Integrated B.A LLB (Hons) at the Capital Law College under Utkal University in Bhubaneswar.

Notably, Nag and her husband Jagabandhu Chand were arrested on charges of blackmailing sever bigwigs of Odisha. Later, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) also joined the probe and started investigating the money laundering allegations against couple.

The central probe agency then submitted a 2241-page chargesheet in Bhubaneswar Sessions Court. In the chargesheet, ED mentioned that Archana blackmailed film producer Akshay Parija with the help of her associate Shradhanjali.