Anup Sahoo, Akhileswar get Farewell; New DCPs take charge in Twin City

By Sagarika Satapathy
TNI Bureau:  Farewell was given to IPS Officers Anup Kumar Sahoo and IPS Akhileswar Singh at the Police Seva Bhawan today. Both were felicitated by Twin City Commissioner Dr. Sudhanshu Sarangi.

Anup Sahu has been promoted as the DIG, Intelligence while Akhileswar Singh will take charge as the new Puri SP.

IPS Dr. Umashankar Dash has taken charge as the new DCP of Bhubaneswar. He was welcomed by Police Commissioner Dr. Sudhanshu Sarangi. Dr. Dash was the Puri SP.

Similarly, IPS Prateek Singh has taken over as the new DCP, Cuttack. He was serving as Kandhamal SP earlier.

