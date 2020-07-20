Bhubaneswar reports 49 new Covid-19 Cases

By Sagarika Satapathy
TNI Bureau:  Bhubaneswar reported 49 new COVID-19 cases, spread across the city, in the last 24 hours, taking the number of confirmed cases in the Capital City to 1,231.

Out of the 49 new cases, 34 cases have been reported from quarantine while 15 are local contact cases.

5 COVID-19 positive cases have been reported from Mancheswar  near flour Mill linked to a previous positive case.

A 8-year-old male and a 12 -year-old female are among the virus infected cases.

3 employees of a Private Medical College are also tested positive for the virus.

As many as 53 Covid-19 patients have recovered from the disease in the capital city in the last 24 hours.

Bhubaneswar Corona Updates (July 20):

👉 Total +Ve Cases – 1,231

👉 Recovered Cases – 576

👉 Deceased – 11

👉 Active Cases – 642

