Odisha Govt announces Incentives for Healthcare Personnel on COVID-19 Duty

TNI Bureau: Odisha Government on Monday announced an incentive for Doctors, Paramedics and Class-IV employees engaged in several COVID-19 health facilities.

As per a notification issued by Health and Family Welfare department, the doctors engaged in several dedicated COVID hospitals, COVID Health Centres and COVID Care Centres (CCC) will get an incentive of Rs 1,000 per day.

Similarly, paramedics including staff nurses, pharmacists, radiographers and laboratory technicians will get an incentive of Rs 5,00 per day and class-IV employees will receive an amount of Rs 2,00 per day.

These above categories of employees are entitled to avail the incentives for those days in which they are in active line of duty in contact with the COVID-19 patients in COVID health facilities.

The State Government has also made a provision of Rs 7500 for handling and disposal of each Covid positive dead body.

The expenditure for incentives will be spent from Chief Minister’s Relief Fund (CMRF).