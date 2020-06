Home Delivery of Chicken, Eggs, Fish in Bhubaneswar during Weekend Shutdown

TNI Bureau: In a big relief to the people of Bhubaneswar during the Raja festival which begins during the Weekend Shutdown, the OPOLFED and CHILKA FRESH have decided to home deliver the Non-Veg products.

They will ensure home delivery of poultry meat, eggs and fish during the weekend shutdown, in Bhubaneswar.

Phone numbers have been issued by both outlets. Delivery charges will be Rs 50 extra. Minimum order should be Rs 499.