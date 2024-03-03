BJD Leaders feel Suffocated in the Party: Arabinda Dhali

TNI Bureau: After joining BJP with hundreds of his supporters, sitting MLA from Jayadev, Arabinda Dhali lashed out at BJD, saying leaders in the party feel suffocated now and will continue to desert the overloaded ship to join the saffron party.

“Leaders in BJD don’t get respect and are being neglected,” he alleged.

He also expressed confidence that BJP would win all 21 Lok Sabha and 100+ Assembly seats in Odisha. “Several BJD leaders will join BJP in the coming days”, he said.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

Arabinda Dhali, who had quit BJD yesterday, became the third sitting MLA after Pradeep Panigrahi (Gopalpur) and Prashant Jagdev (Chilika) to join the BJP.

He joined the party in the presence of Arabinda Dhali joins BJP in the presence of the party’s Election in-charge Vijaypal Singh Tomar, Co-in-charge Lata Usendi, State Unit President Manmohan Samal, National Spokesperson and MP Aparajita Sarangi, and other senior leaders.

Former Malkangiri MLA Mukunda Sodi and Rebel BJD leader and former Digapahandi Block Chairman Bipin Pradhan too joined BJP today.