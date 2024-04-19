1st Phase Lok Sabha Polling: Bengal records High Voter Turnout

TNI Bureau: Polling for the first phase of the General Elections 2024 recorded high voter turnout despite the heat wave.

Despite violence throughout the day in West Bengal, West Bengal people came out in large numbers to take the voter turnout to 77.57%.

Tripura recorded a turnout of 79.90% voting in the State till 5 pm as per the data released by the Election Commission of India followed by West Bengal with 77.57% voting in the State as per the data released by the Election Commission of India.

The polling percentage was low in Bihar with 47.49%.

Voting is being held in 102 seats across 21 States and Union Territories in the first phase of the Lok Sabha election.

In phase 1 of General Elections 2024, polling has been completed for 10 States/UTs to elect 18th Lok Sabha along with polling for State Legislative Assemblies of Sikkim and Arunachal Pradesh.

States including Uttarakhand, Arunachal Pradesh, Sikkim, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Mizoram, Tamil Nadu and the Union Territories of Puducherry, Andaman and Nicobar Islands and Lakshadweep completed their voting process.

While voting for the first phase of the seven-phased elections began at 7 am in all constituencies, it ended at 6 pm.

Tentative figure of voter turnout across 21 States/UTs reported is over 60% at 7 PM.

In Chhattisgarh, 63.41% voters cast their votes in the Naxal-hit Bastar Lok Sabha constituency.