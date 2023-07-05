AMRI and Commisionrate Traffic join hands for Healthy Odisha

AMRI Hospitals, Bhubaneswar in association with Commissionerate Traffic, Cuttack organised a health awareness programme on ergonomics on Tuesday.

Head of physiotherapy, AMRI, Shibani Tripathy distributed umbrella among the traffic police personnel to shield them from the scorching heat.

More than 50 traffic police personnel attended the programme at Odisha Cricket Association (OCA), Conference Hall, Barabati Stadium in Cuttack.

According to Shibani Tripathy, a healthy body posture and regular exercise can improve your daily performance and reduces the risk of back pain and other problems. She advised everyone to get themselves and their family members an annual preventive health checkup to stay healthy.

Bhubaneswar Unit HR Head, AMI Rajashree Upadhay said that AMRI Hospitals, Bhubaneswar always joined hand with Commissionerate Police to extend World class healthcare facilities to the society and the people of Odisha.