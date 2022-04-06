Allu Arjun-Fahadh Faasil to lock horns in ‘Pushpa 2

Insight Bureau: Pushpa: The Rise received an encouraging response from the audience with some of its dialogues, and dance steps still going viral on social media.

Pushpa: The Rise featured Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna and Fahadh Faasil in lead roles has received a raving response for the actors performances.

Now, the movie lovers are eagerly waiting for Pushpa 2.

All eyes are on the sequel as the makers have a huge responsibility on their shoulders to make the film a blockbuster.

As per reports, the pre-production on the film has already begun.

A source close to the production has stated that makers are planning to have a have larger than life action sequences between Allu Arjun and Fahadh Faasil and both the actors are excited to shoot the sequences.

Last year, the film was released with Hollywood biggie Spider-Man: No Way Home and surprisingly emerged as the highest-grossing Indian film in 2021. The shooting for the second part, Pushpa: The Rule, is scheduled to go on floors later this year.