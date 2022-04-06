Zelenskyy talks tough in address to UNSC

Insight Bureau: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy urged the United Nations to act against Russia for its offensive against Ukraine. He said the Russian military must be held accountable for war crimes and alleged atrocities in Bucha and elsewhere in the country.

“Now the world can see what Russian military did in Bucha, but the world has yet to see what they have done in other occupied cities and regions of our country,” Zelenskyy told the Security Council in an address Tuesday.

He said those responsible should immediately face war crimes charges in front of a tribunal like the one established in Nuremberg, Germany, after World War II.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

He said Russian forces “killed and tortured” at least 300 people in Bucha, near Kyiv, before troops pulled out of the besieged town.

While talking a tough stand on UNSC, he asked the United Nations Security Council either to expel Russia or dissolve itself to reform. That was a harsh remark on UNSC, which Zelenskyy believes, has failed to rise to the occasion.

The Biden administration on Tuesday announced $100 million for Ukraine that was expected to be used for Javelin anti-tank missiles.

Notably, the announcement follows repeated pleas from Zelenskyy for more weapons to fight Russian forces.