TNI Morning News Headlines – March 09, 2024

➡️Maoists killed a couple, suspecting them to be police informers at Gidapadar village in Kandhamal district.
➡️A rock fell from the Baraha temple inside the Srimandir premises in Puri damaged the roof of Ekadashi temple.
➡️A high-level committee will visit Puri today to hold a crucial meeting on Jagannath Temple Ratna Bhandar inventory.
➡️IMD predicts rise in temperature in Odisha in coming days.
➡️PM Narendra Modi takes safari in Kaziranga National Park in Assam; interacted with Van Durga, the team of women forest guards.
➡️Arunachal Pradesh: Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurates the Sela Tunnel.
➡️BSP Chief Mayawati announce that BSP will contest the election on its own.
Related Posts
➡️Former Union Minister and congress leader Suresh Pachouri, join the BJP in Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh.
➡️ED raid underway at the residence of Subhash Yadav, close aide of RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav Patna.
➡️Heroin, explosives worth Rs 47.35 Cr seized in Mizoram, 3 arrested.
➡️England pacer James Anderson became the 3rd bowler after Sri Lanka’s Muttiah Muralitharan (800) and leg-spinner Shane Warne (708) to pick up 700 Test wickets.
➡️US records over 100 pediatric deaths from flu this season.
➡️2 killed after US National Guard helicopter crashed near Mexico border.
➡️Setback to Imran Khan; IMF refuses to interfere in Pakistan’s electoral dispute.
Comments are closed.