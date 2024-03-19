Protests in Bengaluru, as Shopkeeper assaulted for playing Hanuman Chalisa

TNI Bureau: Tension prevailed in Siddanna Layout area of Bengaluru after a shopkeeper was alleged brutality thrashed by a group of men for playing Hanuman Chalisa.

of Lord Hanuman at the time of azaan (Islamic call to prayer). Three people were arrested in connection with the incident. The incident occurred on Sunday in the city’s Siddanna Layout area.

According to reports, shopkeeper Mukesh was reportedly playing the bhajans of Lord Hanuman yesterday when it was time for azaan (Islamic call to prayer).

In the meantime, Suleman, Shahnawaz, Rohit, Danish, Tarun came to the shop and asked Mukesh to stop playing the Hanuman Chalisa on loudspeaker. They also allegedly beat him mercilessly following an altercation.

A massive protests were launched by several pro-Hindu groups after a video of the incident went viral.

Meanwhile, police have arrested four persons based on the complaint filed by Mukesh and further probe is underway.