Allegedly Snubbed by 108 Ambulance, Patient dies in Berhampur

TNI Bureau: In a shocking development, a patient in Prahlad Nagar, Berhampur died in his house after being snubbed by 108 Ambulance. The driver can be seen in the video citing Covid-19 guidelines.

Arguments between the Ambulance Driver and the family members, including a young kid have been captured in the video.

Son of the deceased has alleged that his father died on the verandah after the Ambulance Driver refused to take him to the hospital.

Earlier, an Eldery Man in Rourkela died yesterday after he was forced to take an Ambulance that had to halt several times on the way to Bhubaneswar due to faults in the system.