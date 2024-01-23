TNI Evening News Headlines – January 23, 2024

➡️All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Bhubaneswar starts trial run of drone for delivery of health services through drone.
➡️Odisha tableau showcasing Women Empowerment through Pattachitra, participated in the full-dress rehearsal for the Republic Day parade at Kartavyapath in New Delhi.
➡️ACME Group has partnered with Japanese engineering giant IHI Corporation to set up a green ammonia plant at Gopalpur in Ganjam district with an investment of Rs 60,000 crore.
➡️Congress’ Odisha In-Charge Dr. Ajoy Kumar announces revocation of suspension of Mohammed Moquim, Chiranjib Biswal as well as expulsion on former MLA Krushna Sagaria.
➡️Odia film actor Abhishek Giri among three injured in a road accident in Kandhamal.
➡️Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath conducts an aerial survey of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple premises in Ayodhya as devotees continue to arrive here for the darshan of Ram Lalla.
➡️Around 2.5 lakh to 3 lakh devotees have taken the darshan of Ram Lalla in Ayodhya today. A similar number of devotees are awaiting darshan. More than 8000 security personnel are deployed to ensure smooth darshan to devotees.
➡️Security officials carry a person on stretcher from outside the premises of Ram Temple in Ayodhya. Security heightened outside Ram Temple in Ayodhya to control crowd as huge crowd witnessed inside Ram Temple premises in Ayodhya.
➡️For the first time, an all-women tri-services contingent taking part in parade: Major General Sumit Mehta on Republic Day.
➡️51 Indian Air Force aircraft will participate in this year’s Republic Day flypast. All these aircraft will operate from six different bases.
Related Posts
➡️’60 Parachute Field Hospital’ selected for Subhash Chandra Bose Aapda Prabandhan Puraskar-2024.
➡️Former Bihar CM Karpoori Thakur to be awarded Bharat Ratna posthumously.
➡️Congress leader Rahul Gandhi resumes his ‘Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra’ from Jorabat, Assam.
➡️Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma directs police to file case against Rahul Gandhi for ‘provoking crowd’.
➡️A FIR has been registered by Assam Police against Rahul Gandhi, KC Venugopal, Kanhaiya Kumar and other individuals for creating violence, provocation, damage to public property and assault on police personnel today.
➡️Delhi: Jamia Varsity to probe students’ protest against Ayodhya Temple.
➡️Rupee falls 9 paise to close at 83.16 (provisional) against US dollar.
➡️Sensex tumbles 1,053.10 points to settle at 70,370.55; Nifty falls 330.15 points to 21,241.65.
➡️Team India cricketer KL Rahul will not play as wicketkeeper in Test series against England on January 25, confirmed coach Rahul Dravid.
➡️R Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja named in ICC Men’s Test Team of the Year for 2023.
➡️Rohit Sharma named captain of ICC Men’s ODI Team of the Year for 2023.
Comments are closed.