Agni V Launch & User Trials – A Brief History

Amidst heightened military tension along the India-China boundary in Arunachal Pradesh, India on Thursday successfully carried out a night launch of the nuclear-capable Agni-5 ballistic missile boosting India’s military capabilitie s.

A Brief History of Agni V:

🔸 Agni V – The Nuclear Capable Intercontinental Ballistic Missile with a capability to hit targets beyond 5,500 KM, had 7 test launches – 2012 (1), 2013 (1), 2015 (1), 2016 (1), 2018 (3).

🔸 Agni V had two User Trials – 2021 & 2022.

🔸 Night Trial – Agni V had first-ever Night Trial on December 15, 2022.

🔸 The Night Trial test validated new technologies and equipment on the missile.

🔸 The launch also proved that the Agni V can hit targets further away than before with necessary enhancement.

🔸 With this latest user trial, India took a step forward towards deployment of Agni-5 in its nuclear arsenal.