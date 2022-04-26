Afternoon News Insight – April 26, 2022

By Sagarika Satapathy
➡️ All Higher Education Institutions (HEIs) have been directed to suspend classroom teaching in Odisha till May 2.
 
➡️ Severe heatwave conditions to prevail in Odisha for next 4-5 days: IMD DG Mrutyunjay Mohapatra.
 
➡️ Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) to put signboards at parking places to curb collection of exorbitant fees.
 
➡️ Bhadrak district and sessions judge rejects bail plea of accused Retd OIS officer Nirajan Sethi in Cameraman Manas Swain murder case.
 
➡️ The Drug Controller General of India (DCGI) grants EUA to Corbevax for those aged 5-12, Covaxin for 6-12 age group.

 

➡️ DCGI has granted emergency use authorisation to ZycovD (Zydus Cadila vaccine) for children above the age of 12 years.

 ➡️ CRPF gets Army engineer on deputation to cater to operational needs.
➡️ Telengana CM K. Chandrasekhar Rao lays foundation stone for three TIMS Super-speciality Hospitals in Hyderabad.
 
➡️ Supreme Court directs Uttarakhand govt to prevent hate speeches at Dharm Sansad to be held in Roorkee.
 
➡️ SC dismisses plea seeking judicial inquiry into Ram Navami, Hanuman Jayanti violence.
 
➡️ India remains ahead of Russia and the United Kingdom as the third largest military spender in the world.
 
➡️ Brent Crude falls below $100 on China Lockdown fears.
 
➡️ Covid Lockdowns send China’s Economy reeling as outbreaks spread.
