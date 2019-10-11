Afternoon News Headlines (October 11, 2019)

TNI Bureau: Good Afternoon Readers! Here are the Afternoon News Bulletin on Odisha, India and World by The News Insight.
- 5T Secretary VK Pandian along with NRHM director Shalini Pandit & Principal Secretary, Finance Ashok Meena visits Dist hospitals in Phulbani today to review healthcare facilities. Taken Aahar.
- Health condition of one of the separated conjoined twins- Kalia improves, informed SCB Medical College and Hospital authorities.
- IMD issues thunderstorm, rainfall warning for 12 Odisha districts.
- Sarpanch of Pipilia Gram Panchayat in Keonjhar dist arrested on charges of embezzling Government funds.
- Tamil Nadu: Chinese President Xi Jinping arrives in Chennai to attend India-China 2nd informal summit. Jinping was received by Governor Banwarilal Purohit.
- The Norwegian Nobel Committee has decided to award the Nobel Peace Prize for 2019 to Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed Ali.
- Enforcement Directorate moves a Special Court in Delhi seeking production of Congress leader P Chidambaram in the lNX media case.
- Bail plea of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi accepted by a Gujarat court in the defamation case for calling Home Minister Amit Shah a “murder accused”.
- IndvSA: Indian skipper Virat Kohli brings up his 7th double hundred in Tests. Ravindra Jadeja falls for 91 and India have declared on 601/5.
