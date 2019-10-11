Afternoon News Headlines (October 11, 2019)

TNI Bureau: Good Afternoon Readers! Here are the Afternoon News Bulletin on Odisha, India and World by The News Insight.

5T Secretary VK Pandian along with NRHM director Shalini Pandit & Principal Secretary, Finance Ashok Meena visits Dist hospitals in Phulbani today to review healthcare facilities. Taken Aahar.

Health condition of one of the separated conjoined twins- Kalia improves, informed SCB Medical College and Hospital authorities.

IMD issues thunderstorm, rainfall warning for 12 Odisha districts.

Sarpanch of Pipilia Gram Panchayat in Keonjhar dist arrested on charges of embezzling Government funds.

Tamil Nadu: Chinese President Xi Jinping arrives in Chennai to attend India-China 2nd informal summit. Jinping was received by Governor Banwarilal Purohit.

The Norwegian Nobel Committee has decided to award the Nobel Peace Prize for 2019 to Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed Ali.

Enforcement Directorate moves a Special Court in Delhi seeking production of Congress leader P Chidambaram in the lNX media case.

Bail plea of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi accepted by a Gujarat court in the defamation case for calling Home Minister Amit Shah a “murder accused”.

IndvSA: Indian skipper Virat Kohli brings up his 7th double hundred in Tests. Ravindra Jadeja falls for 91 and India have declared on 601/5.