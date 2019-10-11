Evening News Headlines (October 11, 2019)

TNI Bureau: Good Evening Readers! Here are the Evening News Bulletin on Odisha, India and World by The News Insight.

Odisha Govt today nominated ten bureaucrats as Secretary-in-charge of 10 aspirational districts.

Woman dies after jumping before moving train with 2 daughters near Berhampur railway station.

13 kg gold seized in Howrah-Mumbai Jnaneswari Express in Odisha yesterday were smuggled from UAE, Dubai, China, Bangaldesh and Myanmar to India.

Indian Army sources: In 2018, there were 1629 ceasefire violations and 254 terrorists were killed including foreigner terrorist commanders.

Tamil Nadu: Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping visit ancient cave temples at Mamallapuram prescribed by UNESCO as a world heritage site.

Local Tamil cuisine including Thakkali Rasam,Arachavitta Sambar,Kadalai Kuruma and Kavanarasi Halwa will be served to Chinese President Xi Jinping at dinner today.

Industrial Production for the month of August 2019 is 1.1% lower as compared to the level in the month of August 2018.

WhatsApp has disappeared from Google Play for an hour.