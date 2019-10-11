Evening News Headlines (October 11, 2019)

TNI Bureau: Good Evening Readers! Here are the Evening News Bulletin on Odisha, India and World by The News Insight.
- Odisha Govt today nominated ten bureaucrats as Secretary-in-charge of 10 aspirational districts.
- Woman dies after jumping before moving train with 2 daughters near Berhampur railway station.
- 13 kg gold seized in Howrah-Mumbai Jnaneswari Express in Odisha yesterday were smuggled from UAE, Dubai, China, Bangaldesh and Myanmar to India.
- Indian Army sources: In 2018, there were 1629 ceasefire violations and 254 terrorists were killed including foreigner terrorist commanders.
- Tamil Nadu: Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping visit ancient cave temples at Mamallapuram prescribed by UNESCO as a world heritage site.
- Local Tamil cuisine including Thakkali Rasam,Arachavitta Sambar,Kadalai Kuruma and Kavanarasi Halwa will be served to Chinese President Xi Jinping at dinner today.
- Industrial Production for the month of August 2019 is 1.1% lower as compared to the level in the month of August 2018.
- WhatsApp has disappeared from Google Play for an hour.
