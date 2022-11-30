New Record: Sensex hits 63000 Mark; Nifty 18900

TNI Bureau: Benchmark BSE Sensex closed above 63,000 on Wednesday for the first time, extending its winning streak to seven days in the midst of a generally upbeat trend in the international markets and ongoing inflows of foreign capital.

The 30-share index increased 417.81 points, or 0.67 percent, to close at 63,099.65, a new high. The benchmark reached its all-time intra-day high of 63,303.01 during the day, rising 621.17 points or 0.99 percent. The larger NSE Nifty gained 140.30 points, or 0.75 percent, to close at 18,758.35, a new high.

Mahindra & Mahindra, UltraTech Cement, Power Grid, Hindustan Unilever, Bharti Airtel, Asian Paints, Tata Steel, and Titan all had significant gains inside the Sensex pack.

Laggards included IndusInd Bank, State Bank of India, HCL Technologies, and ITC. Markets in Seoul, Shanghai, and Hong Kong closed higher on other Asian exchanges, but Tokyo’s closed lower.

European stock exchanges were trading more favourably in the afternoon session. On Tuesday, Wall Street had a mixed day. Benchmark Brent crude for world markets was trading 1.83 percent higher at USD 84.55 per barrel. According to exchange statistics, foreign institutional investors (FIIs) purchased shares on Tuesday for a total of Rs 1,241.57 crore.