Additional Sub-Collector in Vigilance Net; Rs 3.02 Cr Cash Seized & Counting

TNI Bureau: Prashant Rout, Additional Sub-Collector of Nabarangpur district is under Odisha vigilance scanner for allegation of acquiring disproportionate assets.
Odisha Vigilance on Friday conducted simultaneous raids on the houses and properties associated with Prashant Rout in several places including in Bhubaneswar and Bhadrak, in DA case.
So far, the officials of anti-corruption wing unearthed approximately Cash Rs 2.25 Crores from Bhubaneswar residence, Rs 77 lakhs from Nabarangpur residence (approximately total Rs 3.02 Crores).
Counting is in progress. Counting machines are being deployed. 9 teams of Odisha Vigilance and other staff are engaged in searches.
The assets unearthed so far:
(1) The double storied residential house of Addl Sub-Collector located at HIG-115, Kanan Vihar, Bhubaneswar
(2) The residential house of Addl Sub-Collector located at Nabarangpur
(3) The office chamber of Addl Sub-Collector located at Nabarangpur
(4) The parental house of Addl Sub-Collector located at Village-Bahudarada, PS-Bhadrak, Dist-Bhadrak
Apart from this search are being conducted at 5 other locations of acquaintances of Rout.
