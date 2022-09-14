AAP will fully support Agnipath scheme, says Kejriwal

TNI Bureau: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday said that the AAP government in Punjab will “fully support” the Agnipath Scheme during the recruitment drives of Agniveers.

The CM’s clarification came after reports that the Punjab government was not supportive of the recruitment drive.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

AAP had earlier criticised the Agnipath Scheme and appealed to the central government to give defence job aspirants the chance to serve the country throughout their life, not just four years.

“We had differences with the Centre on Agnipath Scheme but since the Centre has implemented it we will support it fully. We will completely cooperate with the scheme and the army,” Kejriwal said while replying to a question in his first offline press conference since the formation of the AAP government in Delhi in February 2020.