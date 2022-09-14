TNI News Headlines – September 14, 2022

🔹 Out of 45 new Covid positive cases detected in Khordha district today, 35 are from Bhubaneswar. Active cases in the Capital City stand at 726.

🔹 Odisha Government effects IAS Reshuffle; National Health Mission Director Shalini Pandit appointed Commissioner-cum-Secretary to Government, Health & Family Welfare Department.

🔹 Preparations in full swing for Surya Kiran Air Show of the Indian Air Force in Bhubaneswar and Puri.

🔹 Odisha Investors’ Meet: Business tycoons Anand Mahindra, Chairman of Mahindra Group, Kumar Mangalam Birla, Chairman of Aditya Birla, Bimal Khandelwal, CFO of STT GDC India, Arvind Vohra, Country Head of HDFC Bank, Rakesh Jha, Executive Director of ICICI Bank, Dhruv Kotak, MD of JM Baxi Group, Chaitanya Desai, Chairman of APAR Industries Limited, Dinesh Kumar Khara, Chairman, State Bank of India, Hitesh Chimanlal Doshi, the Chairman and MD of WAAREE Group meet CM Naveen Patnaik.

🔹 Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Russian President Vladimir Putin to meet in Uzbekistan on Friday. 🔹 French Foreign Minister Catherine Colonna called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi today in Delhi. 🔹 Cabinet clears proposal to grant ST status to several communities in Chhatti sgarh, Himachal Pradesh, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu and Uttar Pradesh.

🔹 President Droupadi Murmu will visit London on September 17-19 to attend Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral.

🔹 6 Pakistani nationals held with over 40 kg heroin worth Rs 200 crore off Gujarat coast.

🔹 Indian cricketer Robin Uthappa announces retirement from all formats of cricket.

🔹 Former Indian Tennis player and former Davis Cup captain Naresh Kumar passes away. He was 93.

🔹 Cabinet approves signing of guarantees for FIFA U17 Women’s World Cup in India.