President Draupadi Murmu to attend Queen Elizabeth II`s funeral in London

TNI Bureau: President Droupadi Murmu will travel to London, UK, from September 17 to 19, to attend Queen Elizabeth II’s State Funeral and offer condolences on behalf of the Indian government. Queen Elizabeth II, the former head of state of the United Kingdom and the Commonwealth of Nations, died on September 8th.

President Droupadi Murmu, Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar, and Prime Minister Narendra Modi have all expressed their condolences on the death of Queen Elizabeth II.

External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar paid a visit to the British High Commission in New Delhi on September 12 to express India’s condolences. On September 11, India observed a national day of mourning.

On September 8, the British Queen died at Balmoral Castle in Scotland. The death of the 96-year-old Queen brought to an end a seven-decade reign that saw her as a beacon of stability in a turbulent world.