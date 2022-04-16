AAP Govt in Punjab announces 300 units of free power from July 1

The AAP government in Punjab has announced that they’ll provide every household in the state with 300 units of free power starting from July 1st.

The Bhagwant Mann- led government in the state completed one month in the office today.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

Free power for the state was a major promise made by the party in the recent polls for the Punjab Assembly elections.

“Had a wonderful meeting with our leader and Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal. Very soon, will give good news to the people of Punjab,” had said Mr Mann in a Punjabi tweet indicating the announcement, which came true.

The AAP government in Delhi also provides 200 units of free power to every household.