Morning News Insight – April 16, 2022

🔸Secretary to CM (5T) VK Pandian at Utkalamani Gopabandhu’s birthplace Suando in Satyabadi; reviews progress of development work.

🔸Odisha reports 10 new Covid cases in the last 24 hours. Active cases stand at 114.

🔸Covid cases continue to rise in Delhi. 366 cases reported yesterday.

🔸14 Covid positive children admitted to Hospitals in Delhi. Most of them have comorbidities.

🔸India reports 975 new Covid-19 cases, 796 recoveries and 4 deaths in the last 24 hours. Active cases stand at 11,366.

🔸Punjab Govt announces 300 units of free electricity for households from July 1, 2022.

🔸Russian authorities have begun delivering another S-400 air-defence missile system to India.

🔸Twitter’s Board adopts plan to defend against hostile takeovers amid Elon Musk’s proposal to buy 100% stake in the company.

🔸Ukrainian President Zelenskyy estimated that up to 3,000 Ukrainian soldiers killed & 10,000 injured during the war with Russia. He put the Russian toll at 19,000 to 20,000.

🔸Ukraine expects escalation in the south following sinking of Russian flagship Moskva. Russia began launching a missile attack on Kyiv.