Corona hits IPL 2022; Delhi Capitals Physio tests Positive

Insight Bureau: Delhi Capitals (DC) physio Patrick Farhart has tested positive for COVID-19 on Friday. This was informed by the Indian Premier League (IPL).

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

“Delhi Capitals physio Patrick Farhart has been tested positive for COVID-19. He is being closely monitored by the DC Medical Team at the moment,” the official IPL release said.

Farhart is the first person in the IPL 2022 bio-bubble to contract the Covid-19 virus this season.