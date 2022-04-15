Corona hits IPL 2022; Delhi Capitals Physio tests Positive
Insight Bureau: Delhi Capitals (DC) physio Patrick Farhart has tested positive for COVID-19 on Friday. This was informed by the Indian Premier League (IPL).
“Delhi Capitals physio Patrick Farhart has been tested positive for COVID-19. He is being closely monitored by the DC Medical Team at the moment,” the official IPL release said.
Farhart is the first person in the IPL 2022 bio-bubble to contract the Covid-19 virus this season.
