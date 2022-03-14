AAP eyes Himachal Pradesh; to focus on Gujarat too

Insight Bureau: Following the resounding victory in Punjab, AAP has decided to step up efforts in Himachal Pradesh and Gujarat which will go to poll in December this year.

Delhi CM and AAP Convenor Arvind Kejriwal along with Bhagwant Mann (who will take oath as Punjab CM on March 16) will campaign in those States.

In a bid to increase its national outreach, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has also decided to contest the panchayat elections in West Bengal.