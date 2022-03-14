Dharmendra meets Yogi Adityanath after UP Poll Victory
Dharmendra wished Yogi for the historical mandate received in UP.
Insight Bureau: Days after the BJP registered massive victory in the Uttar Pradesh Assembly Polls, the Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan met UP Chief Minister-designate Yogi Adityanath today.
As the party’s prabhari (in-charge) of the UP Assembly Election, Dharmendra had supervised the implementation of poll strategies for the past six months in UP.
Related Posts
Dharmendra wished Yogi for the historical mandate received in UP.
Comments are closed.