Dharmendra wished Yogi for the historical mandate received in UP.

By Sagarika Satapathy
Dharmendra meets Yogi Adityanath after UP Poll Victory
Insight Bureau:  Days after the BJP registered massive victory in the Uttar Pradesh Assembly Polls, the Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan met UP Chief Minister-designate Yogi Adityanath today.
 
As the party’s prabhari (in-charge) of the UP Assembly Election, Dharmendra had supervised the implementation of poll strategies for the past six months in UP.
