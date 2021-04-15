CM Arvind Kejriwal announces Weekend Curfew in Delhi

TNI Bureau: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has announced a weekend curfew in the it sees a record surge in Covid infections.

Weekend Curfew is to begin from 10 pm Friday and will continue till 6 am Monday.

Delhi on Wednesday reported its highest single-day spike, since the start of the pandemic, with 17,282 fresh cases and 104 deaths.

Here’s a list of what’s allowed and what’s not during weekend curfew in Delhi:

➡️ Only essential services are to operate

➡️ Curfew passes for marriages

➡️ All markets, malls, gyms, auditoriums, spas etc to remain shut

➡️ Private offices will be asked to inform their employees to work from home

➡️ Cinemas halls are now to operate at only 30% capacity only

➡️ 1 weekly market per day per zone

➡️ No dine-in will be allowed at restaurants; only take-aways allowed