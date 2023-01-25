A K Antony’s Son Anil quits Congress over BBC Documentary Row

TNI Bureau: Former Kerala Chief Minister and Ex Defence Minister A K Antony’s son Anil K Antony announced his resignation from the Congress party on Wednesday morning.

Anil’s resignation came shockingly a day after he waded into the row over the BBC documentary on the 2002 Gujarat riots.

“I have resigned from my roles in @incindia @INCKerala. Intolerant calls to retract a tweet, by those fighting for free speech.I refused. @facebook wall of hate/abuses by ones supporting a trek to promote love! Hypocrisy thy name is! Life goes on.”

Despite large differences with the BJP, I think those (in India) placing views of BBC, a state sponsored channel with a long history of (India) prejudices, and of Jack Straw (former UK foreign secretary), the brain behind the Iraq war, over (Indian) institutions is setting a dangerous precedence, will undermine our sovereignty, Antony said in a Twitter post.