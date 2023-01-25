TNI Morning News Headlines – January 25, 2023

➡️ Senior Journalist Chiranjeet Rajguru passes away following a heart attack.
➡️ Actor Mihir Das’ youngest son Aklant passes away while undergoing treatment at AIIMS.
➡️ Cuttack DAV student Satabdee Mishra to interact with PM Modi at ‘Pariksha Pe Charcha’ event scheduled to be held in New Delhi on January 27.
➡️ Dreaded Maoist Chanti arrested by NIA from the Swabhiman Area in Malkangiri.
➡️ Congress leader AK Antony’s son Anil K Antony resigns from all party posts following criticism over his tweet on controversial BBC documentary on PM Modi.
➡️ Gujarat court acquits 22 accused in 2002 post-Godhra riots case in which 17 people were killed.
➡️ Shah Rukh Khan’s ‘Pathaan’ leaked Online a day before its Release.
➡️ Mumbai reports zero COVID-19 case for the first time since pandemic began in March 2020.
➡️ Air India modifies in-flight alcohol service policy.
➡️ India rise to the top of the ICC Men’s ODI Team Rankings following their thumping 3-0 clean sweep over New Zealand.
➡️ Chris Hipkins sworn in as new Prime Minister of New Zealand.
➡️ WHO urges action after cough syrups linked to more than 300 deaths.
