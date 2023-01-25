TNI Morning News Headlines – January 25, 2023

➡️ Senior Journalist Chiranjeet Rajguru passes away following a heart attack.

➡️ Actor Mihir Das’ youngest son Aklant passes away while undergoing treatment at AIIMS.

➡️ Cuttack DAV student Satabdee Mishra to interact with PM Modi at ‘Pariksha Pe Charcha’ event scheduled to be held in New Delhi on January 27.

➡️ Dreaded Maoist Chanti arrested by NIA from the Swabhiman Area in Malkangiri.

➡️ Congress leader AK Antony’s son Anil K Antony resigns from all party posts following criticism over his tweet on controversial BBC documentary on PM Modi.

➡️ Gujarat court acquits 22 accused in 2002 post-Godhra riots case in which 17 people were killed.

➡️ Shah Rukh Khan’s ‘Pathaan’ leaked Online a day before its Release.

➡️ Mumbai reports zero COVID-19 case for the first time since pandemic began in March 2020.

➡️ Air India modifies in-flight alcohol service policy.

➡️ India rise to the top of the ICC Men’s ODI Team Rankings following their thumping 3-0 clean sweep over New Zealand.

➡️ Chris Hipkins sworn in as new Prime Minister of New Zealand.