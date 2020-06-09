English Fortnightly. Daily Epaper. 100-Word Edit. Fact Check. Voice of Social Media.

9,987 Corona +Ve cases across India; 146 +Ve cases in Odisha

By TNI Bureau
corona virus updates
102

TNI Bureau: India reported 9,987 new coronavirus cases in past 24 hours, taking tally to 266,598. India’s death toll due to COVID-19 rose to 7,466 with a record increase of 331 deaths in the 24 hours.

India Corona Updates

Odisha reported 146 new COVID-19 positive cases in last 24 hours, taking tally to 3,140. Out of that, 127 were reported from quarantine centres while 19 are local contact cases. With this, the number of active cases in the State mounted to 1,136.

Odisha Corona Updates

Two employees of the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO’s) Proof and Experimental Establishment (PXE) at Chandipur in Odisha’s Balasore district tested positive for COVID-19.

A Doctor and a Nurse of Nayagarh District Headquarters Hospital (DHH) tested positive for COVID-19.

TNI Bureau
