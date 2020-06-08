English Fortnightly. Daily Epaper. 100-Word Edit. Fact Check. Voice of Social Media.

50 NDRF Jawans in Odisha test +Ve for Coronavirus

By TNI Bureau
Coronavirus
TNI Bureau: In a big development, 49 more NDRF Jawans in Cuttack, tested positive for Cornavirus. The number of COVID-19 infected Jawans has gone up to 50, as another one had tested +Ve 3 days ago.

These Jawans are part of the NDRF team that had gone to West Bengal to undertake the restoration activities aftermath Cyclone Amphan.

All of them are from the 3rd Battalion of National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) in Mundali, Cutack. Around 200 jawans from the same NDRF battalion had gone to West Bengal. All are currently under quarantine.

NDRF DG Satya Narayan Pradhan has confirmed this news.

Apart from NDRF, 372 personnel of ODRAF and Odisha Fire Services had also gone to West Bengal to help in relief and restoration work. All of them have been quarantined upon return.

TNI Bureau
