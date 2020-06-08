50 NDRF Jawans in Odisha test +Ve for Coronavirus

TNI Bureau: In a big development, 49 more NDRF Jawans in Cuttack, tested positive for Cornavirus. The number of COVID-19 infected Jawans has gone up to 50, as another one had tested +Ve 3 days ago.

These Jawans are part of the NDRF team that had gone to West Bengal to undertake the restoration activities aftermath Cyclone Amphan.

All of them are from the 3rd Battalion of National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) in Mundali, Cutack. Around 200 jawans from the same NDRF battalion had gone to West Bengal. All are currently under quarantine.

NDRF DG Satya Narayan Pradhan has confirmed this news.

In view of inquiries it is informed that on testing of #NDRF personnel in Odisha after return from #CycloneAmphan duties 50 were found positive of nearly 190 personnel tested for COVID19. So far all these personnel are asymptomatic & under observation. @NDRFHQ @ndmaindia pic.twitter.com/KoAZ1Oi6pr — ѕαtчα prαdhαnसत्य नारायण प्रधान ସତ୍ଯପ୍ରଧାନ-DG NDRF (@satyaprad1) June 8, 2020

Apart from NDRF, 372 personnel of ODRAF and Odisha Fire Services had also gone to West Bengal to help in relief and restoration work. All of them have been quarantined upon return.