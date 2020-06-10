English Fortnightly. Daily Epaper. 100-Word Edit. Fact Check. Voice of Social Media.

9985 COVID-19 +Ve cases across India; 110 in Odisha

By TNI Bureau
corona updates
TNI Bureau: India recorded 9,985 new COVID-19 cases & 279 fatalities within a period of 24 hours, tally climbed to 2,76,583 and death toll rose to 7,745 in India.

For the first time, number of recovered cases in India has surpassed the active cases.

Similarly, Odisha has reported 110 new COVID19 positive cases in the last 24 hours, taking the coronavirus tally in the State to 3, 250.

Of the 110 new cases, 97 were detected from quarantine centre and 13 are local contacts. No +Ve cases have been reported from Ganjam district in the last 24 hours.

TNI Bureau
